NDDB executive director Meenesh Shah takes additional charge as Chairman

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)'s executive director, Meenesh Shah has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chairman of the dairy body for six months, an official statement said.
Shah has taken over the additional charge as NDDB Chairman effective June 1, 2021 after Varsha Joshi’s tenure ended on May 31, 2021.
Notably, in November 2020, Joshi - then Joint Secretary (CDD), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Govt of India was assigned the charge as NDDB after Dilip Rath's tenure ended on November 30, 2020.
Shah is also on the governing boards of NDDB arms - NDDB Dairy Services (NDS), IDMC Limited, National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) Ltd, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd (MDFVPL), etc.
He is also holding responsibility as member secretary of the Indian National Committee (INC) of International Dairy Federation (IDF) and also a member of the standing committee on dairy policy and economics of International Dairy Federation (IDF).
Shah, an alumnus of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), holds Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management. He graduated (BSc degree) in Dairy Technology from Sheth MC College of Dairy Science, Anand Agricultural University, Anand.
He holds multidimensional experience in the dairy sector for more than 35 years in Research & Development, Product & Process Development, Project Appraisal & Finance, Cooperative Services and Project Management of National Dairy Plan (NDP I) - the recently concluded Central Sector Scheme funded by the World Bank.
