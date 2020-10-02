NDDB launches ‘Pashu Mitra’ call centre for dairy farmers

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Friday launched a call centre — Pashu Mitra — for dairy farmers to address their queries on animal health, nutrition and productivity.

The move follows an increasing number of farmers seen engaging themselves in dairy farming as an agriculture-allied activity.

Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB, said, “From guiding the farmers to providing crucial information for enhancing animal productivity, NDDB’s call centre will prove to be a true companion of farmers. This exclusive call centre’s aim is to further strengthen dairy farming and help farmers emerge as an empowered community.”

Pashu Mitra is expected to provide substantial relief to dairy farmers in difficult times.

NDDB has roped in experts to address concerns of farmers on various issues relating to animal health and productivity. The dairy institution has released a number — 7574835051 — where farmers can get guidance from NDDB’s experts.

Aimed at facilitating awareness creation on scientific dairying, the call centre facility can also be used by dairy farmers for their queries related to animal health, animal nutrition and animal breeding.

The centre will operate from Monday to Friday from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm on all working days. Farmers can leave a recorded message on holidays; they will be contacted the next working day, NDDB informed.

The NDDB Chairman also released a handbook on foundation, evolution, development of dairy cooperatives, policy governance & relevant legal framework and role of NDDB nominees. It highlights the role of dairy cooperatives as a tool for socio-economic development and technological empowerment.