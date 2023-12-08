With India set to increase its share in the global milk production over the next decade, it is time to look at expanding the share in export market, said NDDB Chairman and Managing Director Meenesh Shah on Friday.

Addressing the 20th Convocation of The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru (IIPM-B), Shah said India currently accounts for 24 per cent of the world’s milk production. India’s milk production has been growing at a CAGR of 6 per cent, while the world average is at 2 per cent.

“If this growth trend continues, over the next 7-10 years, we will have a one-third share in the global output,” Shah said adding that it is very important for India to look at enhancing its share in export market to sustain growth in milk production.

Uniquely positioned

“Our share in the world dairy market is less than 0.5 per cent” Shah said, adding that the dairy exports are largely targetted to cater to the demand of our diaspora. India is uniquely positioned to cater to the world market, especially to the countries in South-Eeast Asia, neighbouring Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and also in West Asia which are import dependent for the milk products, Shah added.

The dairy value chain could be replicated in other food value chain segments to reduce wastage and improve supplies, he said

L Satya Srinivas, Chairman, IIPM, and Additional Secretary, Commerce Ministry, said: “IIPM plays a significant role in shaping the future of plantation sector in India by continuously investing in the development of skilled professionals and future leaders who can effectively drive the agri and allied sector growth.

About 293 graduating students were awarded diplomas at the convocation ceremony on Friday. Highlighting the achievements of IIPM-B, Director, Rakesh Mohan Joshi, said his institute playing a key role in making the students industry ready. Over 1622 students who have passed out of IIPM-B have been working across the country and also overseas. IIPM has been assigned a project by the Commerce Ministry to assess the impact of European Union De-forestation Free Regulation on key commodities such as coffee and rubber, crucial to India’s international trade.