Meenesh Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), was conferred with an honorary degree by Kamdhenu University, known for excellence in the fields of veterinary, dairy, and fisheries.

Shah is also the Managing Director at NDDB.

Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat and Chancellor of Kamdhenu University conferred the Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) upon Shah for his contribution to the dairy sector during the University’s 9th Annual Convocation held in Gandhinagar in the presence of Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Raghavji Patel, Minister of Agriculture & Animal Husbandry, Government of Gujarat and NH Kelawala, Vice Chancellor, Kamdhenu University among others.

Notably, Kelawala is one of the members at the Board of Directors at NDDB.

“This is the first time Kamdhenu University has conferred an Honorary degree,” the NDDB said in its statement.

“Shah’s career at NDDB spans over 37 years. He has been instrumental in conceptualising, planning, and implementation of several interventions in dairy and allied sectors and more importantly enhancing the income of small and marginal dairy farmers,” the statement said.

Shah is a Dairy Technologist from Sheth MC College of Dairy Science, Anand, and holds a postgraduate diploma in Rural Management from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).