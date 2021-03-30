Nearly 80% Coonoor tea sold with flat average price

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Nearly 80 per cent of the offer at Sale 12 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average price remaining flat at ₹ 123.84 a kg.
“The Super Fine Tippy Golden Flowery Orange Pekoe (SFTGFOP) grade of green tea of Avataa Beverages topped the entire auctions in the whole of South India this week when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co bought it for ₹ 350 a kg”, Ravichandran Broos, General Manager of Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt Ltd., who auctioned this tea, told BusinessLine.
“This is a new variety of tea which we have offered for the auction for the first time. It has been manufactured with the tender green leaf hand-plucked from a blend of select top yielding clones in our Billimalai Estate, near Coonoor. Blending made tea is a common practice in the industry and trade but manufacturing the tea with a blend of high yielding clones is rare”, Avataa Director G Udayakumar disclosed.
“Plucked at an elevation of about 6,000 feet above sea level, these leaves sport favourable winter character. The tea bears fullness in the cup, strong aroma and clear liquor”, Avataa Speciality Tea Production Executive ENR Vejayashekara detailed.
Agreeing with him, the buyer Rajbir Sharma, Proprietor of Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co., said that he bought the tea at this record price impressed over the healthy liquor, attractive aroma and fine appearance.
“I bought this for upcountry market and am sending this tea to discerning traders in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab”, he disclosed.
Among other green teas, Pascoes Woodlands got ₹ 303 and Narikkal Estate ₹ 250.
Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Badhusha Tea Co bought it for ₹ 329. Homedale Estate Super Red Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹ 302. Three grades of Pinewood Estate topped CTC Leaf auctions fetching ₹ 286 a kg each. Crosshill Estate Special got ₹ 255, Hittakkal Estate ₹ 221, Kannavarai Estate ₹ 220, Riverside Estate and Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 212 each, Shanthi Supreme ₹ 211 and Deepika Supreme ₹ 200.
Among other orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹ 260, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹ 241, Havukal and Kairbetta ₹ 230 each, Kil Kotagiri ₹ 227, Glendale and Mailoor ₹ 211 each and Devashola ₹ 206.
