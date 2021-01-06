‘Need demand-responsive system in farming’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
For over 50 years since Independence, the government’s approach to agriculture was aimed at self-sufficiency in food. The objective was achieved, and what is now needed is a system that is responsive to the demand, according to S Sivakumar, Head of ITC’s Agri Business.
He said the production-driven supply chain, which was developed over years, required no linkages with the consumers.
But the situation now has changed with about one-third of consumers willing to pay more for diversified agri produce with quality and safety. “You need heavy investments to set up cold storage infrastructure to address this demand,” he said.
Addressing a virtual meet on ‘Demystifying the three new farm reform laws’ organised by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on Wednesday, he said the demand-driven system would go a long way in improving farmers’ income.
He said the APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) system had helped the small farmers get a better price by protecting them from the village traders. “It did a great job but the price discovery happens post production. But farmers get penalised (if they produce more) as prices fall due to the supply-demand imbalances,” he said.
Though it helped small farmers sell their produce at the mandis, they can’t afford to take the produce back if they didn’t get good price. Transportation costs were prohibitive.
“The relationship between the farmer and seller is only for the particular transaction and not through the full crop cycle engagement,” he said.
The APMC regime was complemented by the MSP (minimum support system) system. “But the MSP supports only 23 crops, covering only one-fourth of the agricultural system’s value and 10 per cent of the farmers. For the rest of the crops, farmers are depended on the market,” he said.
“Offering MSP for all the crops could be disastrous for the economy and not feasible. The MSP system is beset with a problem. With assured profitability, there is no incentive to go for soil and water efficient methods,” he said.
Stating that subsidies were required to support the farmers, he said it was important to see whether these subsidies were used to distort the behaviour (in usage of resources like water and power). Citing the example of PM-KISAN scheme, he said the benefits were crop agnostic and didn’t “distort the behaviour”.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...