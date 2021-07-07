Negative Indian Ocean Dipole getting reinforced, says Australian Met

A rain-friendly Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave is currently over the Indian Ocean and the adjoining South and South-East Arabian Sea, an update from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said, which is thought to be presiding over an impending revival phase of the monsoon over India.

Most climate models indicate that the MJO will weaken while passing over the South-East Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal and approaching the Maritime Continent (Indonesia, Philippines et al) over the coming week. This may have implications for the building negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

Window for negative IOD

According to the Australian Bureau, should the MJO maintain its strength as it approaches the Maritime Continent, it may lead to stronger westerly winds over the Indian Ocean, which can reinforce the negative IOD conditions. This is not considered ideal for the overall health of the Indian monsoon.

It is during a negative IOD phase (warming of the East Indian Ocean and cooling in the West) that the country has had droughts of varying intensity. But there are exceptions, too, especially when it was accompanied by a monsoon friendly La Nina (warming of the West Pacific and cooling in the East).

IOD index values negative now

The Australian Bureau said that IOD index values continue to be currently negative. A negative event is declared when there have been at least eight weeks below the IOD index threshold of −0.4 degree Celsius. This increases the chances of above average winter-spring rainfall for parts of South Australia.

The most recent weekly IOD value is −0.27 degree Celsius, which is above the negative IOD threshold but follows on from the IOD index being below the negative threshold for the previous six weeks. Most climate models surveyed by the Bureau predict the IOD to return to below the negative IOD threshold.

Pacific state stays neutral

The Pacific (El Nino-Southern Oscillation) remains neutral with most oceanic and atmospheric indicators within the neutral range. A sustained neutral phase without a warming of the East Equatorial Pacific (El Nino conditions) should be able to sustain the Indian monsoon without major collateral damage.

Most climate model outlooks indicate that Pacific may stay neutral for the remainder of the northern hemisphere summer despite tropical Pacific sea-surface temperatures cooling over next six months.

Heat wave over North-West

Back home, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heat wave or severe heat wave prevailed over pockets yesterday (Tuesday) over North-West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as they waited for the monsoon, which has been delayed by over a week to 10 days over North-West India.

In another pointer to expected monsoon revival, the rain fury over North-East India reduced yesterday (Tuesday) with only rain or thundershowers being reported from disparate regions extending from Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and North Interior Karnataka to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Isolated spells were reported also from Vidarbha, Lakshadweep, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, plains of West Bengal, East Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.