Neither farmers nor govt ready to blink

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
There appears no solution in sight for the stand-off — five days old now — between the Centre and agitating farmers camping on the borders of the national capital, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinting on Monday that his government is no mood to give in to the farmers’ demands.
This further emboldened the leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the Dilli Chalo march, who reiterated their stand that the recently passed farm laws were not in the interest of farmers, but instead helped corporates, and that they should go. They also wanted to stop the government from going ahead with the planned Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, which would take away concessions given on power used for agriculture.
Thousands of farmers continued to protest on the Delhi-Haryana border even as the police enhanced security measures at the entry points to the capital. The BJP attacked Delhi’s AAP government for backing the protests.
Modi, speaking at the inauguration of a project to widen a section of the national highway between Varanasi and Prayagraj, emphasised that the laws are meant to help farmers access global markets, where Indian produce is much in demand.
Taking a dig at the Congress, he said: “I know that decades of deceit make farmers apprehensive but now there is no deceit; work being done (by this government is) with intentions as pure as Ganga jal.”
“If someone thinks that the earlier system is better, how is this law stopping anyone,” asked a strident Modi. He added that earlier, transactions outside the mandi were illegal but now the small farmer can take legal action regarding such transactions, too, thanks to the farm reforms.
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held yet another round of meetings, the second in two days. This came after the farmers rejected the offer made by Shah to advance the talks from the earlier decided date of December 3 if they agreed to move to Burari in Delhi, where arrangements for their camping have been made. The farmers made it clear that they would not accept any condition for the talks and that they would not move to the Nirankari Samagam Ground, which they said would only be an ‘open jail’.
“These utterances are a further insult to the farmers’ hopes that the government will make sincere effort to address their issues and concerns,” said a statement issued by the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, which, along with 30 farmer organisations from Punjab and the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, is spearheading the agitation. “These laws are only about freedom to the corporates, opportunities for the corporate and income for the corporate at the expense of farmers.”
The day also saw a BJP ally, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal, threatening to quit the NDA if the government does not show willingness to talk to the farmers.
The RLP was the second NDA partner after the Jannayak Janta Party of Haryana to try to coax the government to relent.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...