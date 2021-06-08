Nepal buys groundnut from Bengal’s West Midnapore

A consignment of 24 tonnes of groundnuts was exported from West Bengal to Nepal opening a window for boosting shipments of the item from the eastern region, an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry said.

“The consignment was sourced from farmers of West Midnapore district of West Bengal, was exported by APEDA registered Laduram Promoters Pvt Ltd, Kolkata,” the release said.

Traditionally, Gujarat and Rajasthan have a major share in groundnut exports, the statement pointed out, adding that exports from West Bengal would boost export potential of the crop from the eastern region.

India exported 6.38 lakh tonnes of groundnuts in 2020-21. Groundnuts are exported to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Russia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

According to the third advance estimates of oilseeds production by the government, groundnut production in 2020-21 is estimated at 101.19 lakh tonnes against 99.52 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.