Net disruption affects timely payments in cardamom trade

The recent disruption in net connectivity in several North Indian cities following the CAB agitation seems to have put many cardamom traders on tenterhooks in receiving timely payments from these markets through digital transactions.

According to traders, cardamom brought from auctions in the primary trading centre undergoes the process of peeling and grading before being dispatched to the end consumer market. The sales and collection of money normally take place at the same pace from these markets. However, the current situation prevailing in the upcountry markets due to issues with regard to internet connections is making undue delay of the receivables, they said.

Meanwhile, the auction market on Monday at Bodinayakanur received 99 tonnes of cardamom in the two trading sessions and the traders anticipate that the market is likely to show a positive and strong trend, thanks to good upcountry demand and firm export orders.

Traders pointed out that the plantation picking season is coming to its end and availability of smaller capsules and low quality is the direct indication of end of the harvest. This sentiment coupled with the upcountry demand is expected to make the market steady.

In the morning auction, the auctioneers Vandanmedu GreenGold Cardamom Producer Company offered 45 tonnes. In the afternoon trade, the offer made by Idukki District Traditional Cardamom Producer Company (ITCPC) was 54 tonnes.

Trade Analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom January futures fell by 1.43 per cent or Rs.46.8 to Rs.3,213.20 per kg when closed on Friday. The January futures price is showing bullish on the daily chart.