Netafim India has launched an innovative irrigation system with anti-clogging technology that ensures optimal delivery of water and nutrients. The company plans to bring 25,000 hectares under the new system and reach 35,000 farmers across the country by 2025.

Toofan is 40 per cent more strong, with greater tensile strength, and is 20 per cent more affordable than the thin wall, non-pressure-compensated (NPC) drip lines available in the Indian market. The technology is now available to farmers with small to large holdings, regardless of subsidy eligibility. The drip line can be deployed swiftly, allowing farmers to cover up to 10 acres in a single day. This revolutionary feature saves both time and resources, Netafim said in a statement.

Toofan’s TurbuNext technology will help farmers achieve better crop yields. The technology is suited for row crops on flat topographies, regardless of the water quality. It provides lower flow rates with a large filtration area, and ensures consistent water flow to the crops. The TurbuNext dripper labyrinth moves debris out of the dripper, thus preventing clogging. It maintains a unique geometric tooth-shaped structure that increases turbulence. The lower flow rates allow longer lateral lengths and fewer sub-main pipes and connectors, thus, ultimately saving on system and labour costs by 20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, per hectare.

Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director, Netafim India and Senior Vice President Netafim Ltd., said, “Netafim India aims to provide an affordable, high-performance micro irrigation system that not only ensures consistent and uniform yields, but also reduces operational costs for farmers. As a farmer’s anthropologist, we understand the dynamics of Indian agriculture and work to bring solutions that meet the evolving needs of our growers. ”.

This multi-seasonal system is useful for surface or sub-surface applications and is available in a convenient 600-metre bundle with a 16 mm diameter and dripper flow rates ranging from one litre per hour to 2.2.

