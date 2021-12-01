Netafim introduces flexi sprinkler kit for Indian farmers

Netafim India has unveiled Flexi Sprinkler Kit – a field crops sprinkler irrigation system. The company aims to cover 15,000 hectares and reach 15,000 farmers across the country by 2022 with the flexi sprinkler kit.

Available across the country through its dealer network the Netafim flexi sprinkler kit is suitable for vegetables and open field crops including wheat, bajra, jowar, soybean, groundnut among others, the company said. It can be customised as per the farmers need depending on their land holding capacity and is suitable for both small and large farmers.

The Flexi Sprinkler Kit has a robust D-Net 3D diffusion arm that ensures the highest level of water distribution uniformity for higher crop yields. Manufactured from components resistant to UV light and withstanding all climate conditions, it ensures trouble-free operation over the product’s life and make it durable. The kit also contains FlexNet, a multifaceted piping system with portability and convenience offers a smart and sustainable water carrier mechanism.

One of the most salient aspects of the product is that due to its lightweight and sturdiness, installation and usability becomes much expedient for farmers. It can be easily laid and retrieved in the field, the company said.

Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director, Netafim India said, “We are committed to work towards the cutting-edge solutions for growers and combat the far-reaching effects of global water scarcity. After successfully introducing the portable drip kit to Indian farmers, we are excited to launch Flexi Sprinkler Kit centred on the objective of making farming simplified for diversified crops. The system is designed smartly and efficiently with relatively low precipitation rates. This technology has brought exciting new tools for farmers that want to get uniform water distribution with ease of operations.”