Netafim launches portable drip irrigation kit for small farmers

Targeting the small farmers, Netafim India, a smart irrigation solution provider, has unveiled a portable drip irrigation kit that’s easy to install and comes at an affordable price.
The portable drip kit in a box is designed for small farmers with farmland up to one acre that offers installation assistance without additional labour. Priced at ₹21,000-25,000, the kit is available across the country through Netafim’s dealer network and is suitable for all types of crop varieties including vegetables, cucurbits, banana and papaya among others, officials said.
Through this portable drip kit, Netafim aims to cover 10,000 hectares of land under irrigation and reach 25,000 farmers in the upcoming year. In Karnataka, the company intends to reach additional 5 per cent of the farmer community and cover around 1,500 hectares of the marginal farmland under drip irrigation.
Designed for irrigation of 4,500 sq m fields, the light weight and movable drip kit can be easily installed and dissembled after use to relocate at a convenient storage. The key component of the kit is FlexNet, a leak-proof flexible mainline and manifold piping solution that offers precise water delivery solution and increases water savings as well as improves crop performance potential through enhanced system performance.
Netafim said the installation of drip kit reduces weeding and muddy spots thanks to perfect sealing between the patented outlets and the pipe. It offers a full line of lateral connectors compatible with all Netafim systems. The white colouring offers thermal resistance and can withstand high chemical and UV exposure, it said.
“We understand that most farmers in India hold fragmented land pieces smaller than one acre. Such conditions make crop cultivation a daunting and challenging task for them. The debut of Portable Drip Kit is a result of Netafim’s continued commitment to offer convenient technology, especially to marginal farmers for improved yield potential and productivity, while reducing costs, labour and bring efficiency to water use,” said Randhir Chauhan, managing director, Netafim India, in a statement.
The Portable Drip Kit includes all needed components for field installation and operation that comprises of screen filter, FlexNet pipe, dripline and connectors, the company said.
