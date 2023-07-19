Netafim, an Orbia business and provider of precision agriculture solutions, said on Wednesday that it was helping farmers of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh to grow more tomatoes by spending less on agri inputs under the Better Life Farming (BLF) initiative.

Under the initiative, farmers are encouraged to adopt drip irrigation technology in Shivpuri district, a leading producer of tomatoes. The drip irrigation systems are provided through four BLF centres present in Khajuri, Kolaras, and Pohari region of Shivpuri district, where Netafim has implemented them to cover 1,600 hectares. The drip irrigation technology has helped farmers grow about 30 tonnes tomatoes in one acre and get a total income between ₹1.5-2.5 lakh compared to the previous 20 tonnes and income of ₹1-1.2 lakh in one acre, Netafim said in a statement.

Despite being famous for tomatoes, small farmers in Shivpuri often face challenges to cultivate and harvest tomato crops when the prices are optimum. One of the biggest reasons behind this is flood irrigation in tomato farming. This practice leads to an increase in agri-input consumption, fertilizer wastage, getting a tomato harvest of uniform size and the growth of weeds. Tomatoes require a high-water supply, especially in the phase immediately after transplantation, to reach their full potential in the production process. This is where Netafim is helping farmers with its drip irrigation technology — the FlexNet portable drip kit. Drip Irrigation provides measured doses of water and nutrients at the right time directly to the root level, eventually reducing the input cost by 25 percent and increasing profitability for farmers, the company said.

FlexNet kit

The FlexNet Portable Drip Kit is available for as small as one bigha plot and large fields. The drip kit comes in a box, thus, easily movable and convenient to carry. The farmers can install the drip kit without any technical support and labourers. The kit offers multipurpose features. Once the farmers harvest the tomatoes, they can further use the sub-main pipe of the kit to do furrow irrigation during wheat harvest as well.

Amit Maheshwari, Head of Business Development, Netafim said, “Access to high-quality agri inputs, financial and technical assistance are accelerated to tomato growers in Shivpuri through BLF centres. However, district farmers must focus on the optimum use of agri inputs and time their tomato harvest. We believe sustainable technologies like adoption of drip irrigation technology will augment tomato farming and make it a lucrative crop”.