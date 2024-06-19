Netafim, a pioneer of drip irrigation, plans to incorporate digital farming solutions in its offerings in India to enhance productivity, efficiency and resource management of farmers, said Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director of Netafim India division.

“The integration of digital technologies presents a transformative opportunity for agriculture in India... With a vision to empower farmers with precision agriculture tools, data analytics, remote monitoring and automated irrigation systems, Netafim is poised to revolutionise farming practices across the country,” he said in an email interaction with businessline.

Netafim India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Netafim, which is an arm of the Mexico-based Orbia Group. The Mexican firm has a presence in 120 countries with over 25,000 employees encompassing five business groups across diverse industries.

Leveraging expertise

The Indian subsidiary has three manufacturing facilities and a 1,000-strong workforce besides a network of over 2,500 associates nation-wide. It is present in all major States, providing irrigation systems for over 10 lakh hectares of land. It has offered after-sales support and agri-extension services to over 9.5 lakh farming families to date.

As such Netafim has operations spanning across 110 countries with 33 subsidiaries and 19 manufacturing plants. It has a record of irrigating over 2 million hectares of land worldwide.

Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director of Netafim India division

Chauhan said overall, Netafim will play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of sustainable, technology-driven practices that enhance productivity, profitability and resilience in Indian agriculture. “By leveraging its expertise, partnerships and commitment to farmer-centric solutions, Netafim aims to contribute significantly to the future success and sustainability of Indian farming communities,” he said.

On the company’s role for India in the future, Chauhan said Netafim envisioned a significant role in shaping the future of Indian agriculture by continuing to innovate and provide sustainable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of farmers.

Affordable solutions

With increasing concerns about water scarcity, soil degradation and climate change, farmers are seeking sustainable agricultural practices. The company offers kits providing affordable solutions for farmers of all scales. “These kits include everything needed to efficiently water crops, from drippers and sprinklers to tubing and connectors. By providing precise water delivery directly to plant roots, these systems optimise water usage and minimise waste,” said the Indian arm’s managing director.

These kits are affordable and effective to help enhance crop yields while conserving resources. “Netafim will continue to develop and promote micro-irrigation solutions that optimise water usage, reduce runoff and minimise environmental impact,” he said.

Netafim has designed a specialised plant growth medium to create optimal growing conditions for a wide variety of crops and this will also help in higher yield and reducing resource wastage, Chauhan said.

Eager to accept innovation

The Israel-based firm, one of the top irrigation companies in the world, will continue to provide tailored support and solutions. “This includes agronomic expertise, technical assistance and capacity building to help farmers maximise yields and profitability,” he said.

Netafim will invest in ongoing research and development to pioneer new technologies and product innovations with farmers actively seeking holistic solutions that align with their goals of productivity, sustainability and profitability. “They are eager to embrace innovation and leverage cutting-edge technologies to overcome challenges and achieve long-term success in agriculture,” the Indian subsidiary Managing Director said.

Prioritising feedback

In their quest for improved agricultural practices, farmers also prioritise feedback mechanisms that enable them to continually refine their approaches. They value solutions that offer insights into crop performance, soil health and environmental conditions, allowing them to make timely adjustments and optimise outcomes, he said.

On their part, there is a growing emphasis on reducing the environmental footprint of farming activities, leading farmers to seek out solutions that minimise soil degradation, chemical runoff and greenhouse gas emissions, the Netafim Indian official said.

Chauhan said the company offers innovative sprinkler irrigation kits, portable drip kits and garden irrigation kits with provision to directly water the roots. Besides, it offers drippers with specialised features to maintain water flow and a multi-fold digital farming platform with remote control features.