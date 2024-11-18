New Delhi-based Sael Agri has offered the lowest quote in Bangladesh’s second tender to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice, trade sources said.

At $471.60 a tonne, Sael’s offer was the lowest compared with $474 offered by Aditya Birla, $474.74 by Singapore-based Agro Corp, $474.99 by Pattabhi Agro, which was the lowest bidder in the first tender, and $479.77 by Baghadiya Brothers. Barring Agro Corp, the rest are Indian firms.

First tender

Bangladesh floated this tender on November 5 and Monday was the last day for placing the bid. The first tender was closed on November 4 with Pattabhi Agro being the lowest bidder. Bangladesh has decided to import rice this year as floods are feared to have affected the production of over one million tonnes. Dhaka annually produces 40 million tonnes of rice but either floods, heavy rains, cyclones or drought have been periodically been wrecking the output.

In order to facilitate the imports by the government, Bangladesh has withdrawn imports. Dhaka will likely import at least six lakh tonnes of parboiled rice.

The bids for Bangladesh tender are on a cost, insurance and freight basis and include shipment costs to Chattogram and Mongla ports besides unloading costs. Dhaka floated its third tender to import another 50,000 tonnes on Sunday and the last date to submit bids is December 2.