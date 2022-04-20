New global body formed to support plant-based food sector

The plant-based foods movement is gaining global momentum with the formation of an International Plant Based Foods Working Group (IPBFWG) to support growth of the rising sector.

Plant-based food associations from seven regions/countries including India have joined forces to form the working group with a mission to support the development of the sector as it surges in popularity around the world.

IPBFWG’s current executive comprises of—Plant-Based Foods Canada(PBFC), US-based Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), European Alliance for Plant Based Foods(EAPF), European Plant Based Foods Association(ENSA), Plant-Based Food Alliance UK, China Plant Based Foods Association and Plant Based Foods Industry Association (India).

The working group members will align and coordinate on high-level strategies and initiatives, with the goal of advancing the plant-based food sector around the world, a statement said. The current food system is widely acknowledged as one of the contributors to many of the most pressing issues faced by a global population.

For a humane food system

Plant-based foods can be a part of the solution to issues that are worry many consumers, companies and governments and offer real advantages when it comes to water use, land use and carbon emissions. Despite its diverse global footprint, the IPBFWG is united in its efforts to bring about a more healthy, sustainable, and humane food system.

Siska Pottie, Secretary General, EAPF said, “The European Alliance for plant-based food is pleased to join forces with other national plant-based food associations, for creating a global network to exchange knowledge and insights. and work support the creation of national plant-based organisations accelerating the global transition towards sustainable plant-based food systems in different continents.”

Sanjay Sethi, ED, Plant Based Foods Industry Association said, “The plant-based food sector is seeing exponential growth, and a lot of effort needs to be taken to provide a level playing field for this nascent but promising industry. With the debut of IPBFWG, we have initiated a coordinated development, and spirits are high and magnificent, just like one big family.”

Beyond its seven launch partners, the IPBFWG will be expanding its membership around the world, with more organisations expected to join.