New Holland Agriculture enters Indian compact tractor market

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, has entered the sub-30 HP compact tractor segment with the launch of Blue Series SIMBA.

Part of the company’s Blue Series range, the tractor is designed for speciality applications such as spraying, rotavation and inter-row cultivation in vineyards, orchards, sugarcane and cotton fields among others.

“We are excited to enter this new segment of sub-30 HP tractors. As a company we want to offer full spectrum of farm equipment and mechanisation solutions for our customers. With the Blue Series SIMBA we are now providing our customers with a range of compact tractors for speciality applications,” said Raunak Varma, Managing Director and Country Head, CNH Industrial – India and SAARC.

Compact segment represents about 10 per cent of the total tractor industry in India. Of the 9 lakh tractors sold in the country last year, about 90,000 were in the compact segment below 30 HP. “We plan to sell about 500-600 sub-30 HP tractors this year, based on supply and ramp it up to 2,000-3,000 units next year,” Varma said.

New Holland has developed the sub-30 HP tractor at its India development centre and is priced at a premium in the segment. Powered by a three cylinder 29 HP Mitsubishi engine, the Blue Series SIMBA 30 is focussed on higher power and fuel efficiency in the segment.

“We are launching in Karnataka because it is a critical market for us,” he said. In Karnataka about 60,000 tractors were sold last year and the market is expected to remain the same this year. “The compact segment is about 10,000 units in Karnataka and we are excited to be launching it here,” Varma said.

New Holland is launching its sub-30 HP tractors in the key markets of Maharashtra and Karnataka first and plans to take it to other markets soon, Varma added.