A Aravind Rao has been elected as the chairman of the Karnataka Planters Association (KPA) for the year 2024-25. M Salman Baseer was elected as the vice chairman at the 66th annual general meeting of KPA held at Madikeri, recently.
Other members elected to the executive committee of the association for the year 2024-25 include Yeshwant R. Gurjer, Sameer Gurjer, A.P.Rajaram, M.C.Kariappa, I.B.Bopanna, Pavan Monnappa, K.P.Appaiah, Krishanth Chowdlu and Khalid Saleem, KPA said in a press release.
