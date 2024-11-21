A Aravind Rao has been elected as the chairman of the Karnataka Planters Association (KPA) for the year 2024-25. M Salman Baseer was elected as the vice chairman at the 66th annual general meeting of KPA held at Madikeri, recently.

M Salman Baseer, Vice Chairman, KPA

Other members elected to the executive committee of the association for the year 2024-25 include Yeshwant R. Gurjer, Sameer Gurjer, A.P.Rajaram, M.C.Kariappa, I.B.Bopanna, Pavan Monnappa, K.P.Appaiah, Krishanth Chowdlu and Khalid Saleem, KPA said in a press release.

