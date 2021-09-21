Agri Business

New office bearers of Tea Trade Association of Cochin

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 21, 2021

Chairman and Vice-Charman elected

The 29th annual general meeting of Tea Trade Association of Cochin has elected Thomas Jacob of Poabs Enterprises as the new Chairman. Dharmesh R.Nagada is the new Vice-Chairman of the association.

Published on September 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like