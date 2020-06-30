New price record at Coonoor tea auctions

The average price at Sale 26 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association rose to a record high of ₹113.14 a kg surpassing the earlier record of ₹110.68 fetched in last week’s sale, barring the intervening special ITD auction, thereby creating new price records for the second consecutive week.

Nevertheless, nearly 90 per cent of the offer was sold due to increased demand from upcountry buyers, especially in those States where lockdown has been relaxed.

Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co bought it for ₹300/kg.

In the Dust tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹280/kg.

These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory, bought leaf or corporate.

Among other toppers in CTC category, Pinewood Estate fetched ₹252, Vigneshwar Estate ₹221, Lakshmi Estate ₹216 and Crosshill Estate Special ₹211.

Among orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹245 followed by Devashola ₹231, Kairbetta ₹220, Havukal ₹206, Glendale and Kotada ₹201 each.