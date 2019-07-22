New Rubber Board Chairman

Sawar Dhanania took charge as Chairman of the Rubber Board on Monday. He has been a member of the Rubber Board since May 2017. Dhanania did his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and took Ph D in rubber technology from IIT, Kharagpur. He took up his family business of manufacturing rubber goods for supplying to the Indian Railways and later started manufacturing bicycle and rickshaw tyres. He has co-authored many papers in peer reviewed journals.