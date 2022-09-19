New sugar export policy for 2022-23 likely this week

The Centre will soon announce the new sugar export policy for 2022-23 season (October-September), food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday. The sugar industry has sought a free policy within an overall quantitative limit until March and review of it later.

“We will soon announce the sugar export policy for next season,” Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Delhi-based Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMFI).

In May, the government had suddenly allowed sugar exports only through permits until October 31, and fixed 10 million tonne (mt) as the maximum limit during 2021-22 season, but later allowed additional 1.2 mt, out of which nearly 1 mt of export quota has already been released while 0.2 mt has been reserved for diplomatic requests.

Logistics challenges

While 10 mt cap got exhausted a month after the announcement of restriction, the subsequent release of quota was to be shipped within a deadline from the date of issue of the permit and there was a delay in adhering to the target. Due to the slow down in shipments mainly caused by logistics issues on heavy rainfall in several parts, millers had sought extension of deadline. The Centre on September 9 allowed all exporters to complete the shipments by October 31.

India’s sugar exports were at 7 mt in 2020-21 season, 5.9 mt in 2019-20 and 3.8 mt in 2018-19.

Since June, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has been seeking an advance decision on the next export policy so that mills can contract and plan their production. Given the surplus production, it had suggested 8 mt of sugar may be allowed for export under either open general license policy or Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) system implemented in 2020-21.

ISMA president Aditya Jhunjhunwala has said that sugar output for the next year is estimated at 35.5 mt (excluding 4.5 mt to be diverted for ethanol) as against 27.5 mt of consumption, leaving out a surplus of 8 mt. He, however, added that the sugar production will be higher next year due to increased area under cane.

Under MAEQ, which was transferable, the government had fixed the quota on expected sugar to be exported against per tonne cane crushed by each mill. The cane acreage is higher by 1.2 per cent at 55.65 lakh hectares (lh) as of September 16 from 54.97 lh year-ago, official data show.