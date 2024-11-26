The new tur crop for the 2024-25 cropping season has started arriving in small quantities in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Full scale harvest is likely to begin over the next couple of weeks as the crop is in various stages of ripening and maturity across various producing regions.

Per the India Pulses and Grains Association’s (IPGA) market update report, the prices of new tur is ranging between ₹9,300 and ₹10,600 a quintal in markets scuh as Dudhani and Solapur in Maharashtra, while in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi it was hovering around ₹10,950 levels and in Raichur between ₹10,365 and ₹10,551. In Narayanpeth of Telangana, the new tur prices are in the range of ₹10,900-11,251 levels, while in Tandur it is ruling in the range of ₹10,035-10,431.

Prices of the old tur are ruling around ₹8,519-8,836 levels in Bidar and ₹10,000-10,862 levels in Kalaburagi, while in Maharastra’s Akola and Amaravati mandis, they are ruling between ₹9,500-₹10,400. The imported lemon tur is ruling around ₹9,500-9,550 levels in Chennai.

The Government had announced a minimum support price of ₹7,550 per quintal for tur for 2024-25 season.

Strong demand

“The demand for desi tur is on high due to the civil supplies corporation demand from different States. Millers don’t have good stock available with them and are waiting for the new crop to run their mills,” said Rahul Chauhan of Igrain India.

“Altogether, the crop seems to be in good shape. When crop with the correct moisture levels comes out, millers will purchase. Prices will depend on how much the crop comes in bin, but it seems the purchases by millers will keep the prices in check,” Chauhan said.

Basavaraj Ingin, President of the Karnataka Red Gram Growers Association, said the crop is in ripening stages across many places in Kalaburagi district, the main producing region, while harvesting has begun in some pockets. Full scale harvest is expected to commence over the next couple of weeks.

Area, output up

Tur acreage was up over 14 per cent this kharif cropping season at 46.50 lakh hectares (lh) over previous year’s 40.74 lh with farmers expanding the area attracted by the higher prices. Per the first advance estimates, the production of tur is seen marginally higher at 35.02 lakh tonnes over previous year’s 34.17 lakh tonnes.