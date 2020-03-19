New turmeric arrival improves

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
The arrival of new turmeric to the markets in Erode increased on Thursday.
“Only one market would be conducted on Friday for this month, after that the turmeric sale would be closed till the month end. So the turmeric growers have brought increased quantity of new turmeric for sale. The traders also purchased for their local and upcountry demand. On Thursday, 6,400 bags — including 4,900 bags of new turmeric — arrived for sale and the buyers purchased 4,281 bags of turmeric. We are expecting more arrival and sale on Friday,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
But the price of the finger turmeric was sold above ₹7,000 a quintal in all the markets after some days. The traders quoted slightly increased price for some good quality turmeric.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Sales Yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,611-7,469 a quintal, the root variety at ₹5,333-6,569. Of the total arrival of 4,544 bags, 2,652 were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,797-7,099 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,230-6,569. 808 bags arrived and 448 were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,811-7,079 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,469-6,499. Of the arrival of 1,340 bags, 1,181 were sold.
