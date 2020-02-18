New turmeric arrivals improve

Arrival of new turmeric showed improvement in Erode market on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,509-6,464 a quintal of finger turmeric and at ₹5,299-5,999 for a quintal of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,509-6,459 and root variety at ₹5,214-5,908. Of the total arrival of 1,252 bags, 802 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee , old turmeric was sold at ₹5,300-6,408 and root variety at ₹4,636- 5,759. Of the arrival of 237 bags, 166 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,469 and root variety at ₹4,875-5,959. Of the 572 bags kept for sale, 237 were sold.