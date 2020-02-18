Agri Business

New turmeric arrivals improve

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Arrival of new turmeric showed improvement in Erode market on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,509-6,464 a quintal of finger turmeric and at ₹5,299-5,999 for a quintal of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,509-6,459 and root variety at ₹5,214-5,908. Of the total arrival of 1,252 bags, 802 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee , old turmeric was sold at ₹5,300-6,408 and root variety at ₹4,636- 5,759. Of the arrival of 237 bags, 166 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,469 and root variety at ₹4,875-5,959. Of the 572 bags kept for sale, 237 were sold.

