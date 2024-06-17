The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited (NFCSF) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) plan to provide harvesters to sugar mills for the upcoming crushing season starting in October 2024. This initiative aims to reduce the dependency on sugarcane cutters.

Speaking to reporters in Pune recently, NFCSF President Harshwardhan Patil stated, “NFCSF and NCDC are jointly planning to provide harvesters to sugar mills for the crushing season starting in October 2024. The cooperative sugar mills will receive harvesters according to their crushing capacity, enabling timely and scientific sugarcane cutting.”

Sugar mills and sugarcane cultivators in Maharashtra have raised concerns about the increasing difficulties in dealing with sugarcane contractors and cutters, which are causing delays in sugarcane cutting and affecting output. Farmers have also complained about sugarcane cutters demanding extra money for their services.

Sugarcane Burning

In many regions, sugarcane cutters have refused to cut the cane unless it is burned first. When sugarcane stands in the field for too long, it becomes difficult to access and cut. The cutters insist that farmers set fire to the field to burn off thick leaf blades and weeds, making it easier to cut the cane. However, burning sugarcane reduces its juice and weight, leading to lower prices paid by mills for the burnt cane.

To expedite the crushing process, many sugar mills in Maharashtra have hired harvesters from other states over the past two seasons. According to the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA), mechanical harvesting is essential, and mills are preparing to maximize their targets in the upcoming season. Discussions with both state and central governments are ongoing, and there is a call for the acceleration of government subsidies for harvesters.

Ten-Year Plan

Additionally, Patil mentioned that in a recent meeting with Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, it was decided to prepare a ten-year plan for the sugar industry. “NFCSF has taken the initiative to prepare the policy document,” said Patil.

He also urged the union government to raise the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar to ₹42 per kg. The MSP has remained at ₹31 per kg since 2019, despite annual increases in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) paid to cane growers.