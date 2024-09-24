Digital Green Trust (DGT), which has been empowering small and marginal farmers in the country over the past 17 years, has appointed Nidhi Bhasin as its Chief Executive Officer for India.
Bhasin brings over 25 years of transformational leadership experience in social development and technology, a company statement said on her appointment.
Leveraging technology
The Delhi-based DGT reaches about 4.7 million farmers in India, leveraging digital technology to promote sustainable agriculture.
Prior to joining Digital Green Trust, Bhasin served as CEO of Nasscom Foundation, where she transformed the organisation and took it to the next level by championing technology for social good and worked to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities across India.
