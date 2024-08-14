The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) has developed a low-cost, pesticide detection kit for tea, which is expected to be commercialised soon.

The biosensor based rapid kit helps detect the presence of pesticide in a tea sample within minutes, officials at NIFTEM said. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has supported the development of this kit.

“The development of this kit assumes significance in light of the emerging food safety concerns, especially pesticides and added colours in tea,” said HS Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K.

The portable kit, which may cost about Rs 300 per unit, comprises of small pestle and mortar, buffer solutions, droppers, Eppendorf tubes and cellulosic strips impregnated with a biosensor.

The kit will enable faster and accurate detection of prominent pesticide residues, thus ensuring better safety and quality standards for tea.

“Very simple to use, the kit can screen major pesticides both in fresh as well as dried leaves within 30 to 60 minutes, including the sample preparation time. It will only help detect the presence of pesticides and not quantify,” Oberoi added.

The biosensor basically works on the inhibition effect principle. The biosensor comprising of a specific enzyme and chormogenic nano reagents is used as the bio-recognition element for detection of the major pesticide residues in tea.

Oberoi said the kit is likely to be useful for the growers, tea processors, food business operators, food safety officers and even general consumers to check the presence of major pesticides in tea.

The pesticide detection kit for tea is likely to be launched at the upcoming World Food India in Delhi during September, 2024. “Once the technology is launched, it will be licenced to a few companies including start-ups who are working or interested in this area and they can start commercially producing these kits. Most likely, the commercial production may commence from November,” Oberoi said.

NIFTEM had showcased the innovation at the 250th meeting of Tea Board at Palampur last week.