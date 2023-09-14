Agritech start-up Ninjacart has announced a partnership with Arado, formerly known as Clicampo, a Brazilian agribusiness marketplace. This deal will introduce Ninjacart’s tech platform, supply chain management solutions, and advisory services to the Brazilian market.

The adoption of the technology solution is expected to optimise Arado’s supply chain operations, boost operational efficiency and minimise wastage. By creating seamless connectivity between farmers, retailers, and consumers, this partnership will set a new benchmark for the Brazilian agri-commerce sector, particularly in key cities such as Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, and São Paulo, the company said in a statement.

The partnership is a part of Ninjacart’s prestigious NinjaVentures initiative, a global mission committed to sharing its technological expertise, knowledge and skills with budding start-ups seeking to transform agriculture supply chains.

Over the last six years, Ninjacart has developed an end-to-end technology platform and built a highly scalable data architecture to track stock movements in real-time. It has served thousands of farmers, retail customers and traders across the country, establishing itself as a pioneer in agri-commerce, the company said

Kartheeswaran K K, Co-Founder & CEO, Ninjacart, said: “Our strategic alliance with Arado embodies our vision of revolutionising agri-commerce globally. We are excited to share our technology and advisory services to enable start-ups in Brazil and beyond to establish efficient and sustainable supply chains.”

Victor Bernardino, Founder & CEO, Arado, said: “This deal with Ninjacart allows us to expand our services in markets. By leveraging Ninjacart’s advanced technology and advisory services, we aim to unlock value for the agriculture sector in Brazil and beyond.”

