The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) came out with two different reports, capturing the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme.

The NIRDPR, an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, has prepared a report called – ‘In Search of Excellence in Rural Transformation: The Mann ki Baat Stories’. It was based on case studies from ten different locations in the country.

The report was launched to mark the 100 th episode of the radio programme.

It contained six cases of self-help groups and four cases of Amrit Sarovars in the country mentioned by the Prime Minister in the programme. Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

“These cases mentioned in various Mann ki Baat addresses talk about the entrepreneurial work of SHGs of impoverished women and the rapid development of community farm ponds,” NIRDPR Director-General G Narendra Kumar said, after releasing the report on Friday.

The study covers the Amrit Sarovars at Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh); Mandia (Madhya Pradesh); Warangal (Telangana), and Bagalkote (Karnataka). The SHGs covered in the report are Doll making SHG (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu); Bhaluki Bamboo cluster (Assam); and the SHGs led by Kamala Moharana (Odisha); ‘Kisan Chachi’ Rajkumari Devi (Bihar); Yogyata Aajeevika SHG (Chichgaon, MP); and SHG of Kadipur (UP).

MANAGE findings

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, published two research articles on the impact of Mann ki Baat on organic and natural farming and on agri-start-ups.