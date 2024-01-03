The Centre and various coastal states are joining together to address critical challenges and chart a roadmap for the sustainable growth of India’s marine fisheries. In this regard, the NITI Aayog is set to convene a high-level national workshop on harnessing potential of fisheries in marine States on Friday (January 5) in Kochi.

The meeting will discuss issues related to the sector and evolve strategies for optimal utilisation of the prospective marine resources.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and Member Ramesh Chand, along with representatives from NITI Aayog, Union Fisheries Ministry, and the fisheries departments of nine coastal States and one Union Territory will take part in the meet.

Government representatives from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar will attend the workshop.

The workshop will be organised in association with the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Kerala Fisheries Department. A diverse array of key stakeholders, including policy makers from the Centre and State governments, leading industry experts and researchers will attend the meet that will serve as a platform for experience sharing between marine States, enabling open dialogue on the challenges faced and potential solutions.

The workshop will also deliberate on critical aspects of certification and sustainability, market linkages, value addition and seafood export, and the challenges in fishing and seafood industry.

This special workshop assumes significance as the sector is seeking concerted efforts and cooperation between various coastal States and the centre for unlocking the potential of India’s marine wealth. The goal is to develop tailored strategies and partnerships for addressing the challenges and exploring the prospects, a press release said.

