NK Proteins to launch Tirupati Rice Bran oil in January

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Edible oil major, NK Proteins is planning to launch rice bran oil in consumer packs under its edible oil brand Tirupati in January 2021.
The company has set up a new processing plant with capacity of 1,500 tonnes per month which will be ramped up to 3,000 TPM by March 2021.
Company will process raw rice bran oil to make it refined for the retail consumption.
“We are planning to reduce our import dependence and focus on locally-produced oil seeds and rice bran to cater to the consumer demand. For this we will strengthen our position in cottonseed oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil and rice bran oil,” Priyam Patel, CEO, NK Proteins Pvt Ltd told Businessline.
Company has set a target to achieve ₹4,000 crore turnover for the current fiscal 2021, up from ₹3,500 crore in the previous year. Tirupati gets maximum share of its revenues from cottonseed oil i.e., about 73-74 per cent, while about 8 per cent share comes from groundnut oil. It has strong presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
“Most of the growth in turnover will come from the surge in retail consumption during the lockdown period and after that. We will continue to grow at this pace as we look to expand our reach in the Northern and Eastern markets,” he said.
Company also looks at 35 per cent growth in exports over last year to touch ₹500 crore this fiscal.
The company has roped in Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new brand ambassador. The company has initiated brand campaigning featuring her.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...