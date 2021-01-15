No headway in Centre-farmers dialogue

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Centre on Friday began and ended the ninth round of dialogue with the protesting farmers on a strained note, with both sides refusing to move from the stated positions on the contested farm laws. Farmers repeated their assertions of scaling up the agitation and doing a tractor rally on Republic Day and the Centre again refused to repeal the farm laws although both sides agreed to meet again on January 19.
The discussions reportedly revolved around amendments to the Essential Commodities Act. The participants said the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) would be taken up in the next round. As farmers started a clause-by-clause analysis of the Essential Commodities Act, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told them that the Centre is ready to make changes to the Act. Narrowing down of speculative power, lack of a constant regulatory power for numerous regulatory tools, issue of price rise and lack of clarity on imposition of stock limits, etc, were taken up during the meeting.
The meeting also took up issues of Food Corporation of India, the Shanta Kumar Committee report, continuation of PDS, etc. Goyal answered most of the queries by leaders of farmers. The issue of financial health of the Food Ministry and institutions under it also came up for discussion.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said talks took place over three farm laws but couldn’t reach a decisive stage. “We suggested they can form an informal group of people who can understand the laws better and prepare some concrete proposals, detailing what are farmers’ expectations and what clauses are problematic for them, which the government can consider with an open mind,” he said.
He said the farmers want to continue the dialogue with the government and they have no problem with that. “The SC-appointed panel will also work for the welfare of farmers,” he claimed.
Farmers reiterated in the meeting that they will not go the committee appointed by the Supreme Court. All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said they raised the issue of ‘revengeful approach’ of the Centre against farmers. They also raised ongoing investigation by the National Investigating Agency against some transporters in Punjab. “This meeting was doubly negative. The government was not ready to discuss MSP. There was no point in sitting in the meeting. Our protest plans will continue as planned. We will hold a Republic Day parade after the official parade. We are not for a confrontation. They are portraying us as confrontationists,” Mollah added.
Another leader of the farmers Darshan Pal said the meeting was “120 per cent negative”. He said whenever details of the Essential Commodities Act were discussed, the government offered amendments. Leader of the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture, Kavitha Kuruganti, said the dialogue will continue. She said the unions objected to the efforts to malign the movement by portraying that people from only one religion are part of it.
Opposition leaders condemned the Centre for not finding a resolution to the problems of farmers. Former president of the Congress Rahul Gandhi said more than sixty farmers died but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent. “He will respond to the threats to democracy in United States. Farmers have been dying here, but not a single tweet. Let farmers die in hundreds, but it doesn’t impact Modi,” Gandhi said.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Centre obdurately refuses reasonable proposal to first repeal laws and then discuss with farmers and all stakeholders about agriculture reforms and bring fresh proposals for parliamentary scrutiny. “60 kisans are martyred and protests continue with determination,” he said, reaffirming solidarity with the farmers.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...