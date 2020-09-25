No mustard blended oil from Oct 1: FSSAI

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Blending mustard oil with any other edible oil will be prohibited in the country effective from October 1. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken this decision on the direction of the Central government to facilitate sale of pure mustard oil for domestic consumption.
“No manufacturing of blended edible vegetable oil with mustard oil as an ingredient will be allowed with effect from October 1, 2020,” FSSAI stated in its order. “The Government of India, after due deliberation has directed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to prohibit blending in mustard oil and to facilitate manufacture and sale of pure mustard oil for domestic consumption in public interest,” the FSSAI order stated.
It added that since finalisation of regulations on this matter will take some time it is “operationalising’ the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2020 to implement the government’s directive from October 1. The food safety authority said that while the standards for blended edible vegetable oils permits “admixture of any two edible vegetable oils where the proportion of weight of any edible vegetable oil used in the admixture is not less than 20 per cent.” But according to the amended regulations, FSSAI will prohibit “sales of certain admixtures” namely, “ any blended edible vegetable oil containing mustard oil.”
Last month, the food safety regulator had intensified the crackdown against sale of adulterated edible oils through pan-India surveillance. The regulator said this drive was to ensure availability of pure and safe mustard oil and other edible vegetable oils in the country.
FSSAI has also directed state food safety commissioners to ensure that testing for oryzanol in mustard oil is carried out on regular basis at vegetable oil refineries and other edible oil production units with strict enforcement. Rice bran oil, cheaper and a rich source of oryzanol, is most prevalently used as an adulterant in mustard oils.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...