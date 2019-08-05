Agri Business

No respite for Mumbai, Central India as fresh ‘low’ forms over Bay of Bengal

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on August 05, 2019 Published on August 05, 2019

Heavy rain has kept many parts of Mumbai submerged since last week.   -  BUSINESS LINE

There appears to be no respite from the ongoing wet spell for Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the larger Central India since a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

An India Met Department (IMD) update said that the ‘low’ was anchored half over water and half over land across the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Bengal by Monday evening.

As expected, it promptly put the system under watch for intensification over the next two days and a gradual westward path along a familiar track across East India, Central India, West India and adjoining North-West India.

This brings with it the threat of heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain along the way over the next four to five days, proving global forecasts that these areas would get soaked over a two-week period.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service said that the rain-spewing ‘low’ would end in a flourish over East and North Gujarat and adjoining South-West Rajasthan by this weekend or early into the next week. The land-based trough, the spine of the monsoon over Central India, passes through Anupgarh, Sikar, Nowgong, Ambikapur, Chaibasa, Midnapur, and thence into the centre of the ‘low’ over North Bay and neighbourhood.

Also up and about is another trough that runs down from South Gujarat all the way into the ‘low’ over the North Bay across North Maharashtra, South Chhattisgarh and South Odisha.

The offshore trough, another prominent feature along the West Coast running down South Gujarat coast to North Kerala coast, was feeble on Monday. But it could get strengthened in due course bringing the monsoon to life along these areas.

Published on August 05, 2019
Monsoon
weather news
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Commodities sag as top buyer has lighter wallet