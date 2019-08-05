No respite for Mumbai, Central India as fresh ‘low’ forms over Bay of Bengal

There appears to be no respite from the ongoing wet spell for Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the larger Central India since a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

An India Met Department (IMD) update said that the ‘low’ was anchored half over water and half over land across the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Bengal by Monday evening.

As expected, it promptly put the system under watch for intensification over the next two days and a gradual westward path along a familiar track across East India, Central India, West India and adjoining North-West India.

This brings with it the threat of heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain along the way over the next four to five days, proving global forecasts that these areas would get soaked over a two-week period.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service said that the rain-spewing ‘low’ would end in a flourish over East and North Gujarat and adjoining South-West Rajasthan by this weekend or early into the next week. The land-based trough, the spine of the monsoon over Central India, passes through Anupgarh, Sikar, Nowgong, Ambikapur, Chaibasa, Midnapur, and thence into the centre of the ‘low’ over North Bay and neighbourhood.

Also up and about is another trough that runs down from South Gujarat all the way into the ‘low’ over the North Bay across North Maharashtra, South Chhattisgarh and South Odisha.

The offshore trough, another prominent feature along the West Coast running down South Gujarat coast to North Kerala coast, was feeble on Monday. But it could get strengthened in due course bringing the monsoon to life along these areas.