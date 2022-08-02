No shortage of wheat stocks in central pool: Minister

The government has reiterated that there is no shortage in the wheat stock in central pool.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said the actual stock of wheat was 285.10 lakh tonnes (lt) as of July 1 against the buffer norm of 275.80 lt.

To another question, he said wheat procurement in the current season—rabi marketing season (RMS) 2022-23 (crop season 2021-22)—for central pool was 187.94 lt (up to July 28).

He said the procurement of wheat has fallen due to higher purchase of wheat by traders as market price of wheat had shot up due to prevailing international geopolitical situation. “Moreover, if the farmer gets better price in comparison to MSP (minimum support price), they are free to sell their produce in open market,” he said.

Coarse cereals

To a separate question on the production of coarse cereals, the Minister said the ‘National Food Security Mission – Coarse Cereals’ is being implemented with the objective of increasing production of coarse cereal through area expansion and productivity enhancement in the identified districts of the country.

Under ‘NFSM-Coarse Cereals’, maize is being cultivated in 237 districts of 26 States and two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—and barley in 39 districts of four States of the country.

India produced 506.96 lt of coarse cereals during 2021-22 (as per the third advance estimates) against 513.23 lt in 2020-21 and 477.48 lt in 2019-20.

During 2021-22, Karnataka topped in the production of coarse cereals with 75.53 lt was followed by Rajasthan at 72.89 lt.

Rajasthan had topped in the production of coarse cereals during the previous two years. In 2020-21, Rajasthan produced 83.60 lt of coarse cereals. Karnataka’s production stood at 79.31 lt during that year. The production figures for Rajasthan and Karnataka stood at 73.33 lt and 68.13 lt, respectively, during 2019-20.