Non-availability of urea and MoP hurting TN plantations, says UPASI

Bengaluru, May 6

The non-availability of fertilisers, especially urea and muriate of potash (MoP), is severely affecting the plantation sector in Tamil Nadu, as the time window for nutrient application is due now with the region started getting summer showers, said MP Cherian, President, United Planters Association of South India (UPASI).

Tamil Nadu is the largest tea growing region in South India with the production share of 71.2 per cent. However, there is no such issue of availability of fertiliser in the other two plantation states of Karnataka and Kerala, Cherian said.

Quality to be hit

The lack of nitrogen, which is a major nutrient for a vegetative crop like tea will lead to severe nutrient deficiency symptoms, susceptibility to pests and disease, deterioration in the quality of tea and enormous loss in productivity. “Therefore, for sustaining the yield of tea in South India, urea and MoP should be made available to the tea growers in the growing regions of the Nilgiris and Valparai at the earliest as otherwise it will have a severe impact on the production and employment potential in plantations,” Cherian said in a statement.

UPASI has been representing to the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers for the allocation of fertilisers and it is gathered that there is no issue on availability of these fertilisers, and it appears that the issue is mainly with distribution, especially in Tamil Nadu and that too confined to plantations, he said.

The non-availability of fertilisers will be detrimental to the sustainability and survival of the plantation sector in Tamil Nadu, especially given the high wage cost and the cost of production whereas the price realisation is declining on real terms. The similar issue of non-availability of fertiliser was faced by the plantations during the same period last year in the State, which had a telling effect on the crop production, Cherian said.

The viability of plantation sector in Tamil Nadu will be challenged if the fertilisers are not made available with immediate effect. UPASI and the State Association, Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu, have been constantly pursuing the matter and hope some immediate relief by way of availability of fertiliser is ensured for the plantation sector.

Urea requirements

As per the recommendation of UPASI Scientific department, the requirement of urea for a tea estate yielding 3,000 plus kg/ha is 650 kg/ha/annum. Nitrogen (as urea) to be applied along with Potassium (as Muriate of Potash) at a ratio of 1:1 (650 kg of urea and 500 kg of MOP) or 4:3 (650 kg of urea and 375 kg of MOP) in different age group of the tea fields according to the pruning height. Therefore, potassium is also equally important for sustainable yield, development of a healthy robust branch system and resistance build up to overcome the stem diseases and pests.

In plantation sector, ground application of NK fertilisers is recommended to be applied four to five times in a year and not in all the twelve months. The ideal months for the application are April, May, early June, September, October and November depending on the rainfall pattern. Other months are either too dry or too wet, hence are not suitable for the application of fertilisers, the Upasi statement said.