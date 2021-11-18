Non-Basmati rice exporters eye to ship 16 mt this fiscal

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Exporters of non-basmati rice see shipments this year at 15-16 million tonnes (mt), despite challenges on the price and freight front. This represents an increase of 15-23 per cent over last year’s 13 mt.
“We expect the volumes to be around 16 mt this year, despite competition from countries such as Myanmar, Pakistan and Vietnam among others,” said BV Krishna Rao, President, The Rice Exporters Association.
“Despite aggressive pricing by Myanmar, we are still competitive,” Rao said. Markets such as Sri Lanka, though small in size, are opening up and that the overall demand is good and has stabilised now, while supplies from other origins have increased, he said.
Myanmar, which has a crop of around 2-3 mt has been the cheapest vendor with rates of around $300 per tonne on F.O.B basis, Rao said.
“We are in the range of $340-350 per tonne and still competitive, while Vietnam rice is quoting around $340-350 levels. The Pakistan crop is also coming and they will be competitive,” he said.
In the first half of the current financial year, non-basmati rice exports registered a 60 per cent volume growth at 8.19 mt (5.11 mt). In value terms, the non-basmati rice was the largest product in India’s agri-basket grossing about $2.95 billion, an increase of 50 per cent over same last year’s $1.95 billion. The average value realised by Indian exporters during the period was down at $361 ($384).
Bangladesh was the largest buyer of Indian rice during April-September period at 1.25 mt valued at $471 million, followed by Benin at 6.85 lakh tonnes valued at $243.9 million. China was the third largest buyer of Indian rice at 6.72 lakh tonnes valued at $204.41 million. Other major buyers include Nepal 5.9 lakh tonnes, Code D’Ivoire 4.45 lakh tonnes and Vietnam 4.25 lakh tonnes.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...