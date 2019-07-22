Norms for PM-KUSUM scheme

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday issued guidelines to roll out the ₹34,422-crore PM-KUSUM scheme, which would encourage farmers to generate solar power in their farms and use the clean energy to replace their diesel water pumps.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme entails setting up of 25,750-MW solar capacity by 2022 with the total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in February approved the launch of the scheme with the objective of providing financial and water security. It said these guidelines have been formulated to provide broad implementation framework of the scheme.