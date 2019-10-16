North-East monsoon arrives over South India: IMD

The India Met Department (IMD) has declared that the North-East monsoon has set in over the South Peninsula, a day earlier that it had forecast, this (Wednesday) afternoon.

The preceding South-West monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country, it said in the afternoon update, paving the way for the moisture laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to take charge.

The transition from South-West to North-East monsoon was uneventful, with the usual flourish provided by a low-pressure area, a depression or even a cyclone not materialising this time round.

The North-East monsoon rains have already commenced over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, after the South-West monsoon left behind varying surpluses during the just-concluded season.

Atmospheric features presiding over the initial burst of the North-East monsoon rains are a cyclonic circulation perched over Eastc-Central Arabian Sea off South Karnataka coast at the lower levels of the atmosphere.

A trough runs from North Sri Lanka coast to this cyclonic circulation at lower levels, acting as a receptacle for moisture mopped up by the winds from either side of the South Peninsula.

Similarly, a counterpart trough was embedded in the easterly winds runs from South-West Bay of Bengal, off the South Tamil Nadu coast to West-Central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. Under the Influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls has been forecast over the South Peninsular for the next three to four days.