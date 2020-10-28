North-East monsoon arrives over TN, Puducherry, Kerala

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the North-East monsoon rains have commenced over extreme South Peninsular India after predecessor South-West monsoon exited the entire country and was replaced with north-easterly winds over the South Peninsula.
A cyclonic circulation lies over South-West Bay of Bengal off the North Tamil Nadu coast, which is expected to cause scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days. Isolated heavy falls are forecast over South Tamil Nadu during the next two days and over adjoining South Kerala until tomorrow (Thursday).
Dry weather expected over rest of the country during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said. The North-East monsoon has arrived late by at least a week thanks to the extended play of the South-West monsoon supported by rogue circulations-turned-depressions in the Bay of Bengal.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said yesterday (Tuesday) that tropical Storm 'Saudel' in upstream South China would continue to move in West-North-West and across Vietnam and Thailand. After making landfall over Vietnam, it will start weakening and will emerge in the Bay of Bengal as a low-pressure area by Thursday/Friday, the third this month.
In fact, satellite pictures revealed this (Wednesday) noon that 'Saudel' may be in the process of crossing the Vietnamese coast between Da Nang in the North and Quang Ngai in the South. It is expected to track across Thailand and Myanmar before entering the Bay of Bengal as a cyclonic circulation initially.
It may intensify into a low-pressure area and later into being 'well-marked' and will move initially in West-North-West direction across the central parts of the Bay towards the North Andhra and Odisha coasts. Later, it may re-curve to the North-North-East and North-East towards Bangladesh.
The month of October is one of the favourable months for cyclogenesis (birth of cyclones) in the Indian Ocean, Skymet Weather said. But this year, it has remained comparatively calm as there was no cyclone formation in the Bay or the Arabian Sea.
Instead, two low-pressure areas had formed in the Bay. The first one intensified into a deep depression (next only in rank to a cyclone) and moved across the central parts of the country and re-emerged as the low-pressure area over the North-East Arabian Sea. The second low-pressure area intensified into a depression and moved toward the plains of West Bengal and Bangladesh.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...