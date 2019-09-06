North-Eastern States could expect fresh rains next week

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The North-Eastern States will join adjoining East India, Central India apart from the West Coast to share the spoils of active monsoon conditions from September 11 to 13 (Wednesday to Friday next).
This is not to suggest that the heavy to very heavy rainfall being reported from many parts over Central India, adjoining Peninsular India and West India would lose intensity to any significant level.
An outlook by the India Met Department (IMD) has hinted at the possibility of an increase in rainfall over the North-Eastern States from September 11, generated mostly from 'rain pulses' from the South China Sea/North-West Pacific.
Three tropical storms -- Kajiki, Lingling and Faxai -- have been doing the rounds in that region over the past few days, variously sending out these 'pulses' into the Bay of Bengal.
The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre has hinted at the formation of another system for development in the South China Sea during the ongoing week (September 4 to 10). This has prompted the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service to forecast above-average rainfall for almost entire India during this week.
As for the next week (September 11 to 17), it expects the weekly total rainfall to be 'in the upper-third of the historical range' in its fortnightly outlook issued on September 3.
The IMD sees fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Telangana and Odisha for next two days.
A similar forecast is valid for Coastal Andhra Pradesh till tomorrow (Saturday) and over Gujarat for three to four days, according to the IMD.
Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, and Telangana during next two days and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Sunday and Monday.
Extended outlook for September 11 to 13 also said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over East and Central India and along the West Coast. Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over the rest of the country outside Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana it would be isolated.
Outlook for today said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely over Konkan and Goa, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana, heavy to very heavy over Odisha, Gujarat and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka; and Kerala. The IMD indicated in its outlook for tomorrow possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; heavy to very heavy over North Konkan & Goa; heavy over Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Saurashtra & Kutch.
