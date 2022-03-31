North-West, Central India to stay hot in April with below-normal rainfall, says IMD

North-West India, Central India and parts of North-East India may stay hot marked by below normal rainfall during April while rainfall averaged for the country as a whole may be normal (89-111 per cent), India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD, said during an online interaction on Thursday that, in contrast, South Peninsula and adjoining parts of Central India (west Madhya Pradesh, south Gujarat and Saurashtra) and extreme southern parts of North-East India may record normal to below normal minimum temperatures and normal to above-normal rainfall.

Normal Kal Baisakhi season

The IMD’s outlook for the month also suggests a normal Kal Baisakhi (also known as Nor’westers, or the season of violent thunderstorms) for East and parts of North-East India. Signs of the building activity are already visible in the region.

The IMD Director-General also said the Bay of Bengal may go into a churn with possible cyclogenesis (birth of a low-pressure area) into the first and second weeks of April, though there is no model consensus on the strength, intensity or direction of its onward movement.

Flare-up not unusual

Mohapatra said the hot spell early in March marked by heat waves is not unusual but what had stood out was the conspicuous absence of the calming influence of cooler north-westerly winds brought in by the western disturbances after these disturbances kept away from North and North-West India for most part of the month.

In addition, the reigning anti-cyclone that presides over the hot season and spreading out from West Asia , Pakistan and the North-East Arabian Sea had sent in bursts hot to very hot and dry air into Saurashtra-Gujarat-Konkan-west Madhya Pradesh and forced it to blow North and West into Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and even parts of the Himalayas.

Heat wave spreads out

This precipitated two heat wave to severe heat waves in March (the second one is still active) and caused it to spread out over entire North-West India and western parts of Central India (west Madhya Pradesh) before guiding them to edge farther East along a familiar corridor that extends into Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Odisha.

The anti-cyclonic circulation is the converse of a cyclonic circulation and is marked by sinking motion of air (therefore higher pressure, dry air and nil clouds); while a cyclonic circulation has ascending air (lower pressure, moisture and clouds).

La Nina to extend

As for conditions in the East Tropical Pacific, Mohapatra said La Nina conditions are prevailing currently. Latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that these conditions are likely to continue throughout the summer (at least until July).

Closer home, the Indian Ocean continues to be in a neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) phase. The MMCFS forecast indicates that this condition may likely continue during the summer season as well. Positive IOD values (warmer West Indian ocean compared to East) have favoured a good Indian monsoon, and vice-versa.