Now arecanut can be your skin and hair care partner

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
For Nivedan Nempe, a young entrepreneur from Shivamogga district of Karnataka, arecanut is not just a produce to consume. First he made people ‘drink’ arecanut as a beverage with the product ‘Areca Tea’ in 2016. Now, he is in the process of introducing shampoo made out of the extracts of arecanut.
The founder of Nivedan Nempe Laboratories told BusinessLine that there is a constant threat for arecanut farmers in the form of ban on ‘gutkha’ and other products where arecanut is an ingredient.
“Keeping this point in mind we started working on a product that can be used by mass. Since I have studied pharmaceutical science, I started working on shampoo to develop formulations,” he said, adding ‘Pro-Areca’, a hair and body shampoo, is a product of this research.
Stating that he wanted a product that can reach every segment of society, Nempe said: “My intention is that the product should reach a customer within a price range of ₹2. You should get quality material at ₹2.”
‘Pro-Areca’ has arecanut extracts such as galic acid and tannin. He said galic acid has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help in removal of hair debris and helps in new hair growth, and tannin present in arecanut helps in glowing of skin.
Each 10 ml of ‘Pro-Areca’ contains 25 mg extract of arecanut.
Nempe has been conducting research and development on this since the last six-eight months. Though his team had a sample run for the product a few months ago, the Covid pandemic affected their launch plans. He said he has got good feedback to the sample run.
A production unit has been set up in Bengaluru for the mass production of ‘Pro-Areca’. “We have thought of a product of a price range of ₹2, so that it should have good market movement. We are planning to launch this product in the market by the end of December. Our ‘Pro-Areca’ should be available in every shop by early next year,” he said.
Mahesh Puchhappady, General Secretary of All-India Areca Growers Association, said there is a need to look at the value-addition to arecanut. Nempe has proved that with his ‘Areca Tea’. His new product has created a ray of hope for arecanut growers on the future of the crop, he said.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
₹1210 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1196118012251240 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Chemicals at current levels. After ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...