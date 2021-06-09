Now, no ‘inauspicious’ day in Asia’s biggest onion market

For the last 75 years Lasalgaon, Asia’s biggest onion market shut its operations for a day every month on Amavasya (new moon day) which many consider ‘inauspicious’. Lasalgaon APMC, established on April 1, 1947 followed the tradition without any questions, but now it has put a break to superstitious practice as farmers raised voice against closing the market.

Around 15,000-30,000 tonnes of onions are traded daily at the market and farmers and even traders suffered huge losses due to closure on new moon day. But AMPC and traders continued to stick to the tradition. Since March 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19 and ensued lockdowns, the onion market frequently remained closed. Already onion farmers have suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and lockdowns added to the woes.

Lasalgaon supplies onion to many parts of the country and even a slight change in supply has a direct impact on retail and wholesale markets across the States. Traders in Lasalgaon, say that India’s daily requirement of onion is 50,000-60,000 tonnes.

“One day closure means accumulation of onion stock and increase in arrival next day. The consequence is a drop in price the farmers get. This superstition of the closing market on Amavasya continued for last the 75 years. Recently Deola APMC decided to break the tradition and now Lasalgaon has followed in the footstep. But why 75 years to make the decision?” asked Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Grower's Association.

He added that APMCs and traders must not close markets at all. “ There is another tradition of closing markets for ten days during March-end. This is another kind of superstition that all markets have to be closed during the financial year ending” he added.

The Lasalgaon Merchants Association President and onion trader Nandkumar Daga announced that trading will continue on new moon day and also on Saturdays so that farmers don’t suffer. Onion traders admitted that the closure of the market hurts farmers as well as traders.

According to the locals, the tradition of closing the market on new moon day was observed because farmers coming from nearby villages feared to travel and take onions to the market in their bullock carts on this day.

But Covid-19 has changed everything. After a series of lockdowns and closures, every day is auspicious as long as you can continue your work, say Nashik farmers.