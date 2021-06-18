Now, Telangana farmers can withdraw Rythu Bandhu money at post offices

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The farmers in Telangana can now withdraw the money they got from the State government under the Rythu Bandhu scheme at the micro ATMs at the post offices.
The farmers can now withdraw money by giving their thumb impression to access their Aadhaar-linked bank account. The system will send an OTP on their mobile phone. The farmers can withdraw up to ₹10,000 a day.
They can go to their nearest post office to avail themselves of the facility. “In the Rabi season last year, an amount of ₹169 crore was distributed through the micro ATM, benefiting about 1.73 lakh farmers,” a Press Information Bureau statement said.
This will be handy for the farmers who can’t visit their respective bank branches due to the constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
