NSRCEL launches rural entrepreneurship incubation program

NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore launched the rural entrepreneurship incubation program to boost, enhance and strengthen the entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem in rural India.

Focusing on actions for balanced inclusive development and to bridge socio-economic gaps, the program is aimed at creating sustainable livelihoods and employment opportunities in remote rural areas. It further aims to develop emerging entrepreneurial talent to solve problems of rural India.

Sustainable development in rural India

“The pandemic has exposed the huge socio-economic gaps and vulnerabilities in rural India, and here is a need to have sustainable and inclusive development. With this program, we are shifting our lens from urban-focused founders to those who are willing to bring visible changes in rural India,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL IIM Bangalore, said in a statement.

NSRCEL, whose work has impacted over 1,15,600 entrepreneurs, now under this collaboration, will provide support from top-of-the-line mentors from industry, academia, the development sector and government. The shortlisted ventures will get an opportunity to pitch for incubation and access to grants. It will also help participants with crucial aspects of entrepreneurship such as how to stabilize the business including production, marketing and distribution, scale and strengthen the business model, working with local governments. The incubation program will also have a special focus on building and working with rural communities to create long-term trust and livelihoods, the statement said.

Entrepreneurs in this program are a diverse mix, comprising young graduates of leading universities, corporate sector professionals looking to cross over to the development sector.

The nine rural enterprises that would be working with NSRCEL to create socio-economic impact by generating rural livelihoods include Kalapuri/Nirvi Handicrafts, IVillage Social Solutions, Indian Yards, Kulture Stree, Ayang Trust, Bastar Se Bazar Tak, Karry Now, Mars Innovation – Growhitha and Sahrudaya Foods.