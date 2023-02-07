nurture.farm, an agtech platform, has promoted its agronomy and agri-business expert Pankaj Dwivedi as the head of its business development and partnerships division. Pankaj joined nurture.farm in 2020 as its agronomy division head.

Dwivedi had earlier been associated with some agricultural global companies such as Dow AgroSciences and AgroStar. After joining nurture.farm, he launched the ‘Crop Doctor’ programme, soil testing services and farmer advisory services, a company statement said. Along with the Data Science team at nurture.farm, he built the crop, pest and weather prediction models. He also led programmes around paddy crop residue management, drone spraying and others.

Opportunity to change

Dwivedi will focus on driving symbiotic partnerships for nurture.farm with seed companies, agrochemicals companies, CPG companies, development agencies, FPOs and government organisations to drive market penetration and increase market share for its mechanisation services, agri-input marketplace, sustainability and resilience programs.

Dhruv Sawhney, COO, nurture.farm said, “The new position offers him a unique opportunity to leverage his industry knowledge and connect to bring about change, lead industry conversations and drive growth for the organisation.”