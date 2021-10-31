October delivers 33% surplus rain for country as a whole

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The month of October has delivered an unusual rainfall surplus of 33 per cent for the country as a whole with entire North-West India returning ‘large deficit’ while token regional deficits have popped up in rest of the three homogenous geographical areas in Central, South and East and North-East India.
The North-East monsoon is holding strong in the South Peninsula where Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the only two deficit meteorological sub-divisions while the rest all have so far had a ‘normal’ or ‘excess’ season so far with two full months left, India Meteorological Department (IMD) statistics reveal.
Over Central India, the states if Odisha and Chhattisgarh are in deficit which can be attributed to the same reasons as are applicable to Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lying not far to the South and South-West. Circulations in the Bay of the Bengal so far during the North-East monsoon have not shaped up well for their benefit. On Sunday, the low-pressure area farther to the South over Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu bade time to move to the West. The IMD said that it would stay anchored over the region for next two to three days before getting a move on.
IMD expects that its unique bearing and coordinates may help further strengthen the monsoon easterlies over North Peninsula India from Tuesday triggering very heavy rainfall over South Interior and Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal for as many days from Sunday.
Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema for next five days and isolated heavy over rain-deficit Telangana and Coastal Karnataka from Tuesday to Thursday.
Scattered rain, thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for South Konkan, Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha.
An extended outlook for November 5-7 said that fairly widespread to widespread rain is likely over the South Peninsula and scattered over the Islands, South Maharashtra, Goa and South Chhattisgarh.
